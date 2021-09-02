Candace Owens says she had been denied of taking a COVID-19 test in a center as a woman accused her of "politicizing" the virus and discouraging people from practicing safety precautionary measures like wearing masks and having a vaccine.

The "Candace" host took to her social media accounts to share her story. On Twitter, Owens posted a screenshot of her e-mail exchange with Suzanne Lee, who reportedly owns Aspen COVID Testing in Colorado.

In the letter, Lee wrote she's going to "refuse" the conservative host's booking and deny her service as they can't support anyone who has "proactively worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation and more. (read the entire e-mail below)

As promised— here is the email from the rabid activist declining to give me a test, plus my response to her. She clearly isn’t stable enough to work in health and is a danger to the Aspen community. pic.twitter.com/nV7xMGqVN3 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021

In addition, Lee mentioned she and her team have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic, even using their capital for everyone's safety. However, she firmly believes that it would be unfair for her staff's sacrifices if they're going to serve the TV Host. The employee went on to refer Owens to the free kiosk by the city hall.

After receiving such letter, Owens responded to the woman, saying it's the "most hilarious e-mail" she had ever received in her life.

"Nothing screams 'I love my community' quite like refusing to test people who are going to a local event and wish to ensure they are negative and therefore do not spread the virus." Owens wrote.

Aside from posting the screenshots, the conservative host also took to her Instagram live to share a 10-minute rant about the situation. (watch the full video below)

Owens labeled Lee as a "psychotic leftist activist" in the caption as she tags the COVID-19 testing center's account, "Thanks @rocky_mountain_labs for partnering with a psychotic leftist activist named Suzanna Lee to keep your community safe- from those who believe in medical freedom."

The host has been facing controversy, and internet users have labeled her as an "anti-vaxxer," however, Owens explained that she and her family didn't get the vaccine because it's their personal choice.

"I've made personal decision for me and my family not to get the vaccine. Again, personal decision, I've never said to any person that they shouldn't do it." She said.

Candace Owens' COVID-19 Controversy

Per The Daily Beast, Owens is one of the purveyors of COVID conspiracies since the pandemic began. She has been doubting the effectiveness of vaccines and even saying virus-related deaths are "extremely inflated."

Owens also called the pandemic "the greatest political scam in the history of the world," and claims that vaccinating children is equal to child abuse.

Last week, Owens cancelled a speaking gig because of a sickness, and rumors spread like wildfire saying she had contracted the virus. However, the host slammed the claims saying it's all a "conspiracy theory."

