Peppa Pig cut short Kanye West's winning streak for his "Donda" album.

Since Kanye announced his new album, he notably scored positive responses and broke records on different music platforms.

But the good days for the rapper came to an end after Peppa Pig released her "Peppa's Adventures: The Album."

In a since-deleted post on her official Twitter account, the British TV series' character retweeted the screenshots of "Peppa's Adventures: The Album" and "Donda" ratings from Pitchfork.

As seen in the images, Kanye's album scored 6.0 out of 10 while Peppa Pig outshined him with a 6.5 score.

The number then gave her the confidence to shade the "Jesus is King" rapper.

"Peppa didn't need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5," she hilariously captioned the post. She even added a microphone and pig snout emoji to roast him even more.

Despite deleting the post, she retweeted another fan tweet again, saying that people should "stan the queen."

Peppa Pig Earns More Approval Than Kanye

After the reviews came out, news outlets and magazines shared the same comparison and expressed their surprise over the result. Still, some fans approved the score and insisted that the British character indeed deserves the score.

One fan said, "So it turns out that Peppa Pig trashing Kanye on Twitter was exactly what I needed to see when I woke up this morning."

"Peppa.. It was supposed to be all love. Can't Kanye and Peppa fans unite as one? Kanye can cook you up a sick whistle beat to spit on. Let's do this. #KidsSeePigs," another quipped.

Peppa Pig's epic comment came after the rapper released the new video for "Come to Life." The clip features footage from his listening event in Chicago last month.

Kanye notably held listening events before releasing his "Donda" album. He recently appeared in front of the audience at Soldier Field stadium and opened 40,000 seats for the concertgoers.

According to ABC News, the event also opened a gate where fans availed the vaccine although the "Donda Listening Experience" did not require proof of vaccination.

The rapper created the newest album, which serves as his 10th studio album, in honor of his mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 after suffering from surgical complications.

