Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly trying to crack Hollywood, and they already have one advantage on how to become successful with it.

Their unauthorized biography's author, Omid Scobie, believes that they could break into Hollywood with a Netflix movie, and that is already possible thanks to their massive deal with the streaming platform.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced last year that they signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. They are tasked to create and produce original content, including TV shows, movies, and documentaries, under their production company, Archewell Productions.

Omid, who co-wrote "Finding Freedom" with Carolyn Durand, predicted that prince Harry and Meghan Markle are aiming high with their Netflix projects so they could become household names in Hollywood.

Speaking to the "Royally Obsessed" podcast, Omid said that he had a conversation with some people at Netflix. The executives had teased that people didn't even know what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are even working on.

"So I think the one thing that may surprise us at one point - and I don't know when this will be - and this is just my own guess really."

"I think this is when we're going to hear some sort of movie announcement."

The royal expert also thinks that it will only be a matter of time before they get the rights to "a really incredible story."

Omid added, "We've heard a lot about the non-scripted work that they're doing. There is that whole side of the production company that is scripted. So it's only a matter of time before we actually see that come to life."

READ ALSO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Allegations Against Palace True? One Person Provides New Proof

The author also said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to venture into movies was expected, especially after they stepped down as senior royal members of the royal family last year and immediately relocated to California, where they pursued opportunities significantly different from the monarchy.

Additionally, he is claiming that fans will be blown away by the unconventional way the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are cracking Hollywood.

Last year, it was reported that their deal with Netflix was more than $120 million.

In a statement released upon the announcement, they said that they would like to "shine a light" on people and causes close to their hearts.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan Boasts About MAJOR Win Against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle