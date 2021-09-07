Brendan Morais and Pieper James' true colors get revealed as the couple becomes a trending topic on social media for all the wrong reasons.

There had been allegations about the two having a relationship before Brendan participated in the show earlier in the season. Sources now confirmed the truth: both planned to use the show as vacation and boost their popularity on the internet.

The couple outed themselves; Brendan slipped up while on a date with Pieper, saying they should utilize their time on the show and take advantage of the promotion "Bachelor in Paradise."

Meanwhile, James directly exposed their master plan during a confession clip, "We are gonna have a good time together and really make that time count, so let's hope it all goes according to plan."

Brendan Gets What He Deserves

Brendan and Pieper couldn't keep their mouth closed as they discussed their social media following and fellow contestant Natasha Parker for all the plotting they did.

Before James' appearance, Natasha and Brendan had been romancing it up in Paradise. They had everyone invested in their relationship only for it to be a scam on the bachelor's end.

Morais claimed that Parker had "zero prospects" on the show and wasn't "keeping her from anyone," which triggered many watchers as his manipulative behavior towards Natasha heavily impacted her at the end of the episode.

An article even reported that they immediately lost followers on their Instagram accounts due to their actions, with Brendan's following count dropping from almost 350k to just over 327k in a blink of an eye.

Hashtag Bachelor In Paradise

One look at Twitter, and everyone knows where the "Bachelor Nation" stands with the ongoing drama involving Brendan Morais and Pieper James.

"Brendan leading Natasha on while waiting for Pieper to get there so they can have a free vacation and get famous is one of the meanest things I've ever seen," luggage guy Trent tweeted out.

There has been a lot of shouting by fans saying, "Brendan: "I was just getting annoyed by her," HOW DOES HE KEEP GETTING WORSE" and "'She has zero prospects' DISRESPECTFULLY, F-CK ALL THE WAY OFF."

"The way Brendan and Pieper are talking about Natasha is disgusting. Her anger is very valid and they can f-ck right off with their arrogance," an avid watcher pointed out.

Many watchers wanted Brendan evicted off the show, "GET THIS MOTHERF-CKIN. LYING ASS. BROKE ASS. MANIPULATIVE BOY OFF MY SCREEN NOW" and "Get this man off my tv!!! This is scary toxic energy."

