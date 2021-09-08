Kim Kardashian and North West are some of the cutest, most-talked-about mom-and-daughter duos today. It seems like the reality star's daughter is following in her footsteps of being savage after she was called out and exposed for using a fake voice in her videos.

According to Glamour, the "SKIMS" CEO recently took to Instagram stories to share a video of the recent PR boxes she received from several cosmetics brands.

In the clip, Kardashian was interrupted by her daughter by asking, "why do you talk different?" To which the reality star defended herself by asking, "why do I talk different for what?" (watch the video below)

The beauty mogul insisted that she speaks the way she does all the time and she's the "same human being," West went on to imitate her mom's voice in an exaggerated way.

On the other hand, Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope Disick, was also asked in the clip. She agrees that her aunt uses a different tone of voice whenever she films a video.

Kim Kardashian Changes Her Voice To Sound More Sexy?

According to Highsnobiety, Kardashian often uses the "vocal fry" method, which most fans and other celebrities find sexy.

Vocal fry is the sound commonly heard from someone who is sick, but it's easy to imitate despite not having any illness.

READ NOW: Lilibet Diana Christening: All The Details About the Special Day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter So Far

The voice is prevalent among A-list stars like Britney Spears in her songs and Kardashian's best friend, Paris Hilton.

Hilton shocked the world last year when she revealed the authentic tone of her voice; it turns out that she's been using the vocal fry/baby voice throughout the years for her public persona.

She mentioned that she's using the fake voice to hide her true self from fans and the press; her natural voice is a deep and mature baritone.

"This entire time, I have been playing a character, so the world has never truly known who I am. The real me is someone who is actually brilliant," Hilton said. (via News Week)

Kim Kardashian Doesn't Know Why Her Family's Voice Changed?

Speaking to Vogue, Kim Kardashian cannot give any answer to fans on how their voice changes throughout the years by saying, "that's the biggest mystery to me and my sisters. It's the thing that has us absolutely blown away.'"

Kardashian also expressed that she's "baffled" how her voice has changed so much after sharing a video clip of her interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

READ ALSO: Harry Styles' Fashion Icon Inspiration Revealed? Singer's Tour Outfits Emerged Online Gone Viral