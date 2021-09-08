Michael K. Williams met the New York Police Department's commissioner before his death.

Williams still tried to help his Brooklyn community before leaving everyone in heartbreak with his untimely passing.

Days after Williams' body was discovered, police commissioner Dermot Shea paid tribute to the late actor and revealed his commendable plans for the community.

According to Shea, Williams met him and discussed his desire to collaborate with the NYPD for his community works. As he died before doing his plans to help people, the commissioner viewed Michael K. Williams' death as something "Avery sad."

"And I say that from someone that spoke to and met Michael earlier this year. Just such a tragic case ... where, you know somebody in his prime of his life, really tremendous ... great person," he said, as quoted by Fox News.

He noted that the late actor discussed the said efforts in his office. But with his tragic passing, his plans with the NYPD became a tragedy.

The police officer was just one among the countless people who paid tribute to Williams and commended his works not just as an actor but as a person in a community.

David Simon, "The Wire" creator, shared an image of the actor alongside the caption, "Michael was a fine man and a rare talent and on our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words won't come."

Spike Lee, Viola Davis, Giancarlo Esposito, and Leslie Jones also shared heartfelt messages to Williams and his family.

The Latest on Williams' Death

Yahoo Entertainment reported that the authorities responded to a 911 call about an unconscious male at his apartment around 1:55 p.m. Upon arrival, the emergency responders tried to revive him but eventually pronounced him dead at 2:12 p.m.

Michael K. Williams' death was reportedly not suspicious, and no forced entry happened. The authorities also declared that a suspected drug overdose after seeing heroin on his kitchen table.

READ ALSO: Chris Pratt Gets Canceled Again After James Gunn's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Spoiler Resurfaced Online

The autopsy and toxicology test results are still unavailable as of the moment. However, the detectives, who found the drug paraphernalia inside the penthouse, reportedly want to locate the origin of the drugs found inside the actor's home.

The police in New York City will investigate what really happened and determine who the dealers were while waiting for the official cause of death.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Beware: Jamie Spears' Termination of Conservatorship Filing Has a True Hidden Agenda?