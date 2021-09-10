While in Las Vegas, Kate Beckinsale was taken to the hospital.

According to TMZ on Friday, the 48-year-old Underworld star was in Vegas to film "Prisoner's Daughter."

Based on the provided reports, the actress' 'back went out' about 10:30 a.m., forcing a trip to the hospital.

Beckinsale was staying at The Signature at MGM Grand, although it's unknown if she was hurt while filming or at the hotel. The actress is still in the ER, according to reports, and her present health status is unknown.

The "Love & Friendship" actress shared a fun snapshot of herself in a lacy white dress on Instagram on Thursday, documenting her Vegas vacation. Underneath, she wore a black bustier, fishnet stockings, and black combat boots, which gave the ensemble a gritty vibe.

Kate completed the look with a jeweled headband with a black flower perched just over her brow. She captioned the photo, "Oops #Vegas."

ALSO READ: Prince Andrew Finally Served After 'Evading' Agent Representing Alleged Victim Virginia Roberts?

Fans can only hope that what has happened to her is minor and that she'll be up and acting in no time. Despite her age, Kate has always looked healthy and lean, and quite active. So it's a bit incredulous to learn that she is nursing a bad back.

She once said that she never worried about aging and dying, because she knows anyone can die anytime, despite being young. This is what has happened to her dad, who passed away at just 31.

"I've been so aware of the possibility people can drop dead at any time," she revealed, on the topic of whether she worries about getting older.

She also honestly said that worrying about her age is something she can no longer do because she's tired of people pressuring her about it. "People started trying to worry me about turning 40 when I was turning 33. If you overload it like that, you're going to make the person not give a shit," she added.

Apart from making her ready about aging and dying though, her father's death made her commit to being a mom - which for her, means staying alive.

The "Pearl Harbor" actor says her father's death also affected how she acts as a mom to Lily, the 22-year-old daughter she shares and co-parent with ex-partner Michael Sheen.

"I definitely had a sort of "I have to make sure I stay alive [feeling]". Even if she hates me, I've just got to be there," she revealed.

ALSO READ: Denise Richards 'Abusive' Mom? Teen Daughter with Charlie Sheen Makes Heavy Accusations After Being Kicked Out