Prince Harry has been longing for Princess Diana's love ever since she passed away in a car accident in 1997, but he finally found peace when he married Meghan Markle in 2018; is it true that the Duke fell in love with Markle because she shares similarities with the late Princess?

According to Express UK, Meghan Markle's philanthropical aspects and humanitarian work are two of the reasons why the Duke of Sussex fell in love and decided to marry her.

The former actress shares these qualities with Princess Diana. A royal fan claims that these personalities "mirrors" Prince Harry's mother, making him more attracted to her.

Speaking to the "Royally Obsessed" podcast, the fan mentioned that Markle has been doing charitable works her entire life, long before she met the Duke.

"Besides her physical attributes, I believe Harry married her because she had activist qualities similar to his mother. So in being her well-established self, Meghan mirrors Diana." The fan said.

Podcast host Christina Garibaldi mentioned that Markle probably got inspired by the late Princess, but she's not doing an exact "play-by-play" of what Princess Diana was doing at the time.

Princess Diana's Charitable Works

During the Princess of Wales' lifetime, she is known for her involvement in numerous charitable organizations.

She was applauded for her unconventional way of reaching out to people by physically interact with the public and patients.

In 1989, Princess Diana made headlines after she hugged an AIDS patient in Harlem Hospital Centre in New York City.

The hospital's former director of pediatrics previously spoke to The New York Times, as reported by The Independent, saying the late Princess "did it spontaneously."

Prince Harry Was Princess Diana's Favorite Child

Despite being a devoted mother to her children, Prince Harry and Prince William, it was reported that Princess Diana may have had a favorite among her sons.

Since Prince William is second in line to the British throne, he reportedly got "special attention" as a child. But Princess Diana didn't want her youngest son to be left out, so she showered her with more love and affection.

"Diana poured more love and attention into Harry," Richard Kay, Princess Diana's close friend, said.

Princess Diana died in a tragic car crash in 1997.

Her son, Prince Harry, married Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018.

