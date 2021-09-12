Daniel Craig already took a bow, but he did not do it in the simplest way possible.

For years, Craig proved his capacity as a James Bond actor. Throughout his fifteen years in the franchise, he successfully continued the character's legacy through five films.

Although not all his films earned positive responses, he made sure to leave an impression that will last through his final appearance as 007.

In the new documentary "Being James Bond," "No Time to Die" producer Michael Wilson shared the final shot the actor recorded as the notable character. For Wilson, the last scene on his last day was perfect.

The scene in question showed Craig "running down an alley and disappearing out of shot." This reportedly signified the end of his stint as the famous spy, leaving a hair-raising impression to everyone.

His fans acknowledged the scene and left praises for Craig's 007 for the last time.

On James Bond 007's official YouTube Channel, the actor's fans applauded his skills and shared their stories about the character.

One said, "I will be forever thankful for his portrayal as Bond in the best Bond movie ever which is of course Casino Royale."

"Everyone said he was WRONG at first but he proved everyone else WRONG! Excited to watch this!!" another added.

Being James Bond Was Never Easy

Proving everyone wrong was not an easy task for Craig, especially since he never wanted to do the role in the first place.

In the documentary, Craig said he felt "physically and mentally under siege" while trying to adapt to his newfound fame.

"My personal life was affected by being that famous all of a sudden," he said, as quoted by Independent. "I used to lock myself in and close the curtains, I was in cloud cuckoo land. I was physically and mentally under siege."

READ ALSO: Kate Quigley Speaks Up After Death of 3 Friends Due to Overdose

Fortunately, Hugh Jackman reportedly helped him realize what he had until he appreciated it. Initially, the creators chose Jackman to play the role, but he declined the offer.

Craig, for his part, also wanted to refuse the role not until producer Barbara Broccoli said he was the right actor to play the role.

At one point, he even said he would rather slash his wrist than continue doing the movie after "Spectre." But for the last time, he gave his all for "No Time To Die."

READ MORE: Prince Andrew's Health Condition Brought Back To Spotlight After Serving With Accuser's Legal Docs