These days, nothing feels special unless it is Instagram-official. This is why countless reunion and dating rumors refuse to die down even if the couple can already be spotted out dating. Kanye West however, made it clear that he and Kim Kardashian are no more by making it Instagram official - unfollowing the reality star. Since Kim's account is hardly private, he can still see her and kids on the platform.

Kanye West follows only a few. But now he's down to 12. Kim Kardashian has been unfollowed by Kanye West on Instagram.

The rapper has kept up with the reality star on the app in the six months since her divorce filing, but she is no longer one of the 12 profiles he follows as of Monday.

West, 44, unfollowed Kardashian, 40, and her sisters on Twitter. The "Donda" singer and the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum split up in January, according to Page Six. One month later, she went to court to make it official. In his new song "Hurricane," West admits to being unfaithful throughout their seven-year marriage.

"Here I go actin' too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin,'" he rapped.

After the quite telling song was released in August, Page Six learned from an insider that it "is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown."

"If you look closer to the lyrics, he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids," the insider said.

The estranged couple has been battling divorce rumors for years, but people were still shocked that they would split up, especially since they share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, just 2.

The song also referenced West avoiding their marital mansion. "Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / $60 million home, never went home to it," he rapped. "Genius gone clueless, it's a whole lot to risk / Alcohol anonymous, who's the busiest loser?"

Kim on the other hand, still continues on to making sure fans know that her love and support of her ex will stay strong, no matter the hurtful things he've been doing to her so far. But then, this is already how she was, even prior to the split.

When Kanye said to the public that Kim cheated on him with Meek Mill, and therefore he wanted a divorce ever since, Kim still came out to defend her husband instead of cleaning up her name.

Kim Kardashian subsequently defended West and requested their followers to be kind to him as he has bipolar disorder.

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder," she wrote on Instagram. "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words do not align with his intentions."

