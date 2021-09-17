Jason London, popularly known for his role as Randall "Pink" Floyd in the 1993 film "Dazed and Confused," was recently arrested for public intoxication.

According to TMZ, the actor was so drunk, he lost control and crashed his vehicle multiple times. Per the police report obtained by the outlet, London was arrested on Tuesday evening in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

In addition, his 2010 Nissan Maxima car was also on fire and stuck in a ditch. An unknown passenger was said to be standing near the site; the vehicle was damaged heavily on the passenger side.

London defended himself and claimed that someone had "sideswiped" his car and left them after the incident.

However, authorities stated that the actor was intoxicated, couldn't keep his balance, and had slurred speech when they arrived.

After an investigation was made, cops believed the actor's vehicle swerved off the road and crashed into a sign before ultimately going back to the road only to hit a concrete object.

The actor, who also appeared in the 1991 movie "The Man in the Moon," was booked for public intoxication and leaving the scene of an accident.

When he took a trip to the police station, law enforcement said he was so intoxicated; they couldn't get his fingerprint.

As to why he wasn't charged with DUI, a spokesperson said the officer who arrested him used his discretion and decided to arrest him with other charges.

Not Jason London's First Arrest

According to Today, London was also arrested in Arizona in 2013 after a bar fight. He was charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

The actor defended himself on Twitter, saying the allegations against him were false and he was attacked. (read his tweet below)

I would never say or do the crap they are reporting. Have faith in me. The truth will come out and you will see. — Jason London (@JasonPLondon) January 29, 2013

He explained that a random guy thought he was hitting on his girl, but he claims his wife, actress Sofia Karstens, was in the other room.

Some guy thought I was hitting on his girl and had me jumped. My wife was in the next room, had no idea what even happened. I hate Arizona — Jason London (@JasonPLondon) January 29, 2013

Per police officials, a man at the Martini Ranch bar in Scottsdale, Arizona, said the actor had sneezed on him, and he's asking for an apology.

Instead of saying sorry, London allegedly threw a punch. Security guards later escorted out the actor.

