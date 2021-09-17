In the 1998 film "Waterboy," actor Peter Dante got arrested by the cops after making felony criminal threats to his neighbors.

Based on a report by TMZ, some cops showed up at Dante's Los Angeles area by Wednesday morning after he allegedly went "berserk" due to the construction noise from his neighbor.

The police continued to say that the 52-year-old actor confronted his neighbor "in a big way," and it went to the point where it escalated to threatening them, as well as harming his wife and kids.

Their source told the outlet that after talking with everyone involved in the scene, they arrested Peter Dante for felony criminal threats and took him into custody. However, he later posted bail and got released.

Not Free From Crime Peter

Not only that, but the "Grandma's Boy" actor also had been accused back in 2013 where he got thrown out of the J.W. Marriott in Santa Monica after allegedly making violent threats and racial slurs.

The same source even reported that he got arrested after calling a staffer horrible words, which the actor also admitted caught on camera.



The incident happened Friday morning after he screamed at the overnight staff as he wanted a new room key, but the staff could not recognize him, which was why he caused the scene.

He said, "You better tell this n**ga to give me my fucking room key before I f*ck him up ... he clearly doesn't know who the f*ck I am."

Actor Turned Horrible Person

Dante continued to criticize the staffer and directed his venom toward a Latino parking valet -- "Hey Mexican, this is Santa Monica, do you know where you are? We don't need you."

That's when Dante upped his threats by dropping some famous names -- the report states, "[Dante] threatened to have Suge Knight, Busta Rhymes and Adam Sandler come to my house and 'f*ck me up.'"

According to a report, Dante even mentioned that he's a part of "Hells Angels" and whole-heartedly bragged about having Santa Monica Police Department connections who could freely help him out in case these situations happen.

The comedian was a part of numerous Hollywood films from the Happy Madison Productions alongside his friend, Adam Sandler.

