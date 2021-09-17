Grammy award-winning artist and R&B/ soul legend Macy Gray hosted an intimate birthday event at The Breakfast Club in Hollywood, where she also premiered the music video for her latest track "Undone."

Among the attendees in the event is LGBTQ advocate Frankie Grande, who also starred in the "Undone" music video. Macy Gray was joined by close friends and family, where the guests enjoyed a fun evening with Breakfast Club specialty cocktails, gin, and juice creations made using Snoop Dogg's gin brand, INDOGGO Gin.

Attendees of the Macy Gray evening were also treated to great food, sultry music, and a one-night-only auction of exclusive and limited-edition items from the iconic RTW brand Von Dutch. The auction was facilitated by Gray and Grande to raise funds in support of the homeless across the Los Angeles community.

The celebration continued with a standard sit-down dinner, filled with a large assortment of menu favorites from The Breakfast Club such as Chicken and Waffles, Sliders, Pasta Carbonara, Brioche French Toast. The evening closed out with the guests getting a first-ever look at the seductive music video for the single "Undone," a song that celebrates self-expression and makes a bold statement on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community.

About Macy Gray

Born Natalie Renée McIntyre, Macy Gray is an American R&B and soul musician, singer-songwriter, record producer, and artist known for her distinct raspy voice. She has already released 10 studio albums across her career and is probably best known for her international hit "I Try," from her multi-platinum debut album "On How Life Is."

