John Challis, "Only Fools and Horses" actor, has died. He was 79.

Challis' family confirmed the tragic news to multiple sources, confirming his death this week.

In a statement sent to several websites, the family revealed that the actor died peacefully in his sleep. It also disclosed that John Challis' cause of death was due to a long battle with cancer.

"He will always be loved for being 'Boycie' and leaves a great legacy of work that will continue to bring pleasure and smiles for many years to come," the message continued.

The family also asked for their privacy amid trying times. It also pledged to hold an event to celebrate the actor's fruitful life once everyone is able to join them.

His death came two years after he was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer. The illness affected his previous speaking tour.

At that time, his promoter, A Way With Media, revealed to The Sun that Challis' tour was canceled immediately due to his ill health. The actor reportedly received advice to cancel his future engagements because of his worsening condition.

It was not disclosed whether the family would still hold a public viewing on his remains or if they would have a private funeral instead.

People Pay Tribute to John Challis

Following his death, his colleagues and fans sent heartfelt messages to the late actor and honored his life.

His co-star, David Jason, called him "a wonderful actor" and a gentleman.

Meanwhile, his "Only Fools and Horses" co-star, Sue Holderness, referred to him as her beloved friend.

"Marlene without Boycie - it's unthinkable," she said. "John Challis was my partner on screen and stage for 36 years and my beloved friend. RIP darling John. I will miss you every day."

A fan of the on-screen couple replied to the post and wrote, "Sue, sorry for the loss of your 'hubby.' I loved when you visited us and the excitement John had for 'wife number two' coming to see him."

Challis and Holderness worked together for decades - from 1981 to 2003 - on "Only Fools and Horses." The late actor also expanded his career by appearing in more shows, including The Green Green Grass" and "Benidorm."

Years after that, he held performing tours and shared the story about his time on the notable series.

