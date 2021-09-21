Shakespeare is about to get the Coen treatment with The Tragedy of Macbeth starring Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, just to name a few. Apple TV+ and A24 have teamed up to bring the classic William Shakespeare play to life with Joel Coen at the helm.

The trailer, which just dropped on Tuesday, has the feel of an Ingmar Bergman picture with its rich black and white haze of moody despair, peppered with a modern cast of Hollywood heavy hitters. Filmed to feel as cold as its subject matter, Coen gives his stars a powerful backdrop to flex their acting chops while keeping the tone of the original work. Co-starring Brendan Gleason, Harry Melling, Sean Patrick Thomas, Ralph Ineson, and Corey Hawkins, Coen's choice of players is superb to say the least.

In an interview with Hanna Flint earlier this year for his other hit project In The Heights, actor Cory Hawkins may have said it best when asked what we can expect from the film,

I got to take a look at it and I still don't have the words to describe it. So, I won't.

It's always a good sign when a film leaves the actors speechless. Hawkins goes on to talk about his experience working with his legenday co-stars,

I got to sit there and witness rehersals with them, and laugh, and fail, and fall, and make crazy mistakes and be okay and watch them in process and I think process is just an important part of everything we do... It's an important part of that time before a film to get it right.

This film is certainly a labor of love for all involved. Throughout his stellar career Joel Coen has reshaped the way filmgoers see classic literature and familiar narratives. Whether taking on Homer's The Odyssey with O Brother, Where Art Thou? or revamping the detective noir with The Big Lebowski, his work rarely misses the mark of quality audiences have grown to expect in his storied career as a writer/director. From the looks of the trailer, The Tragedy of Macbeth seems to hit that mark.

The Tragedy of Macbeth will be released in theaters in a limited run on December 25thand will be available to stream globally on Apple TV+ on January 14th 2022.