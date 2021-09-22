Johnny Depp has been through a lot these past few years because of his separation from ex Amber Heard and their alleged domestic violence issues. Is it true that he's neglecting his own hygiene leading him to struggle romantically?

According to a report published by Globe, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor is deeply troubled and is having a hard time meeting women because of his alleged poor hygiene.

The actor had a short-lived relationship with Polina Glen in 2019, but no other personalities have been linked to him ever since.

The report suggests that his current state is because of his separation from Amber Heard; a source mentioned that he allegedly "gone shell" while battling his ex in court.

The insider added that there are still women who ask him out, specifically those who are attracted to guys who are sporting the "grunge look," but Depp is allegedly over it and not interested.

Depp reportedly spends his time "chain-smoking," binging in food, jamming with his pals, and more.

The actor's recent behavior allegedly had his loved ones, and family members worried. The insider insists that his ex-wife and mother of their two children, Vanessa Paradis, are very concerned and "would love to see him snap out of this rut."

Johnny Depp's Hygiene Issue Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims saying the publication's sources were unreliable.

In addition, the outlet suggests that the report's sole purpose is to shame the actor's physical appearance as they repeatedly called him "stinky" and other derogative words.

The outlet also mentioned that the report had no evidence regarding Depp's overall hygiene as his long locks do not define what he smells, and he's been sporting the "grunge look" for years now.

Aside from the issue mentioned above, Johnny Depp is a favorite of the publication. They wrote the previous story about him, including the one where he has a crush on Angelina Jolie and more.

There is also a story about him regarding his decision to move to Russia. He allegedly demanded Disney to sign him in a $50 million contract to return to "Pirates of the Carribbean." However, the reports were also proven to be false.

