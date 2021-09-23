Linda Evangelista's number one source of income is her modeling career; however, due to an alleged failed facial procedure, she claims that her livelihood is destroyed as well as her mental health.

According to a statement posted on Instagram, the professional supermodel explained why she was recently hidden from the public eye.

She mentioned that her absence from the limelight is because of a failed operation that caused her to be "brutally disfigured," and totally "unrecognizable." (read her full statement below)



Evangelista stated that she underwent a procedure called CoolSculpting which aims to decrease her fat cells; however, the operation went the opposite direction as she claims that her fat cells "increased," and the model insisted that the company did not warn her about the possible disfiguration.

In the statement, Evangelista said that she stepped away for over five years, and she owes her followers an explanation as to why her peers' careers continued to blossom while hers is nowhere to be found.

"I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised." The supermodel wrote. (via The Daily Mail UK)

Gianni Versace's former muse said she underwent two painful corrective surgeries, but the damage done to her face is irreparable.

The Canadian star revealed that she developed "Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia," or PAH, a side effect that she was not aware of before the procedure.

The severe side effects took a significant toll on her career, as she mentioned that it "destroyed" her livelihood.

"It has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing." She went on.

READ NOW: Johnny Depp Struggling Romantically Because of His Poor Hygiene? [REPORT]

Linda Evangelista To Make a Significant Step Amid Botched Procedure

In the statement, Evangelista said she's going to get rid of the shame it caused her for years, and she's ready to publicize her story as she files a lawsuit against the company.

"I'm so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my held held high, despite not looking like myself any longer." She concluded.

At the time of this writing, Zeltiq has not publicly commented on the matter.

Linda Evangelista's Body Sculpting Nightmare

According to the outlet, cryo lipolysis, popularly known as body sculpting procedure, uses a device set below the freezing point, applied to fat deposits for the fat tissue's cell to die.

However, in some rare cases, like what happened to Linda Evangelista, there are times that fat cells increase.

Per Healthline, the increased fat is not dangerous to her physical health, but it would take a long time before it goes away.

READ ALSO: Heartbreaking: Sarah Jessica Parker Did THIS To Willie Garson Before He Passed Away