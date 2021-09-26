The alum from the TLC reality show "90 Day Fiancé," Tania Maduro, has just made bold assumptions regarding Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox's love situation.

The star has been in the spotlight lately due to her rumored breakup with Syngin Colchester after two years of marriage.

Despite the rumors, there have been reports regarding Colchester that he's hanging out with a different girl, named Erin, as people spotted them in Arizona. Some reports said Colchester would be returning to the show, though, he didn't mention if Tania would be returning with him, which added more possibilities of their split.

Tania also flirtatiously responded to an online marriage proposal, and her being interested in it further intensified the couple's breakup rumors.

The Assumption

When things were fine between them, they were pretty much open about their love life status.

According to this article, many "90 Day Fiancé" fans gathered various information regarding their intimate relationship during "90 Day Bares All." Tania would also not mind discussing relationships and her love life on national TV or social media. The source even made a buzz that Syngin's wife made a controversial statement about Kourtney and Megan's current relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker.

In her Instagram story, the star stated, "I can't wait till Kourtney, Megan Fox, and their boyfriends all come out sharing that they all have s*x together."

With this attempt, Tania thinks that Megan and Kourtney's confessions would even bring more controversy about love and relationship to the mainstream.

READ ALSO: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Secret Wedding Plans Revealed? Guess Who's the Wedding Planner! [Report]

On the other hand, this source reported that Tania Maduro already left a response regarding Syngin Colchester's new romance, and she has not given any reactions at all.

The report showed how Tania seemingly confirmed that Syngin is no longer part of her life based on one of her recent post. She even shaded at him after their not-so-happy-ending, where shet said, "A great time to let go of what's not working for you, and dream, dream big."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @tania.maduro

"But write them down to capture the Virgo energy." Tania even added, "#burnwhatdoesnotserveyou" which the source said to be referring to Syngin.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Plagiarized Latest Sexy 'SKIMS' Shoot Featuring Kourtney and Megan Fox? [DETAILS]