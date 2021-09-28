A new set of records confirmed that Brian Laundrie's family went camping with him on the days Gabby Petito went missing.

In a report by Fox News, it has been confirmed that Laundrie's mother, Roberta, checked in to a Florida park this month. Per Duane "Dog" Chapman, the Laundrie's parents spent time with him in Fort De Soto Park twice from September 1 to 3 and September 6 to 8.

It confirmed the authorities' suspicion that the Laundries were still in touch with their son when he returned on September 1 and when Petito's mother reported her missing on September 11.

Laundrie's attorney slammed Dog the Bounty Hunter and his report. He also insisted that the family truly camped out on September 6 and 7 before leaving the park after that.

However, his statement contradicted the official checkout records, which were on September 8 - three days before the authorities treated Petito as a missing person.

Brian Laundrie and Family Used Gabby Petito's Camping Van?

Thomas Rutherford and his wife were among those people who were in the park on the same days as Laundrie's family. They reportedly celebrated their anniversary at the camp and stayed three spots away from the Laundries.

Rutherford admitted seeing a truck and a camper, which was unusual for them as they rarely see campers attached to family's vehicles anymore.

Chapman then questioned why Laundrie and his family would go camping without Petito. Their neighbors, at the same time, raised concerns about their camping.

Twitter users quickly assumed that the family knew Petito's case days before the initial missing report. Some even suggested that they were the culprit behind the crime and used the YouTuber's van on those camping trips after disposing her body.

One Twitter user said, "CNN is suggesting #BrianLaundrie and his parents used Gabby's van on that camping trip #GabbyPetito."

"All the evidence leads one to believe that he killed her before the Labor Day weekend camping trip. Coming home in her van without her there says it all," another added.

While these should be taken with a grain of salt, for now, Petito's attorney began to urge the missing fiance to surrender. As of the writing, about $30,000 in rewards are being offered in exchange for information on Laundrie's whereabouts.

Attorney Richard Stafford said that, since the Laundries did not help them finding Gabby, they are sure they will not get any help to find the missing fiance.

