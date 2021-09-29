Khloe Kardashian breaks her silence after rumors circulated online that she was never invited to the Met Gala because of her social status; was she banned from the event because she isn't famous enough?

In a series of Twitter Q&A, one fan asked the "Good American" CEO regarding the issue that she was banned from attending fashion's biggest night.

The user wrote, "khloé now that you are online please tell [if] the met gala rumors are true." The person concluded with, "please clarify thank u." (via E! News)

Absolutely NOT True — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 29, 2021

In which she immediately replied, "Absolutely NOT True."

Khloe did not go into details after her brief response to the question.

Khloe Kardashian Banned From The Met Gala Because of Her Social Status?

According to a report published by The Sun, Tru Thompson's mom was reportedly "banned" from the event because she is considered as a "C-list" celebrity by Anna Wintour, meaning she's not famous enough.

Khloe and Kourtney are the only part of the Kardashian-Jenner girls who have never attended the event; their sisters, Kim, Kylie, and Kendall, are almost present every year.

Per the outlet's insider, Khloe is reportedly unable to compete with A-list models, film, and music stars.

During the 2019 Met Gala, a source revealed to Radar Online that Kourtney was able to snag an invitation at the time, but she chose to ditch the event as she reportedly doesn't want her sister to feel "left out."

"Khloe and Kourtney have never been invited to the Met Gala, but Kourtney was invited to this one and chose to stay home with Khloe because she didn't want to leave her alone." A source dishes.

READ NOW: Keanu Reeves Officially Married To Alexandra Grant? Couple's NEXT Big Step Revealed [Report]

Khloe Kardashian Posts a Cryptic Message Amid Met Gala Issue

As Khloe was reportedly left at home during the event, fans noticed that she shared a cryptic message saying she's staying "hydrated" and will "meditate" to ignore people who make her sad.

She later shared a photo of Kendall with the caption, "I'm not ok."

At the time of this writing, Anna Wintour has not confirmed whether the rumors mentioned above were true.

Kardashians At The Met Gala

The Jenner sisters and Kim Kardashian are known as frequent attendees of the event. According to a source from the report mentioned above, the Kardashian family knows that fashion's biggest gala is "Kim's night," and she "literally talks about it all year long."

Kim shocked the white carpet when she arrived in an all-black ensemble covering her from head to toe. She walked alongside Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia.

On the other hand, Kendall has worn a sheer nude long gown encrusted with jewels designed by Givenchy, which she said was inspired by Audrey Hepburn's movies in the past.

READ ALSO: Daniel Mickelson's SHOCKING Cause of Death Finally Confirmed After 3 Months [UPDATE]