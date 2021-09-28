Daniel Mickelson's previously made headlines for his mysterious death in July. Recently, important information surrounding his passing has been finally unveiled to the public.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, as reported by People, the actor died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity.

The manner of his untimely passing has been ruled as an accident.

At the time of this writing, his sister model Meredith Mickelson nor any other family members have not publicly commented on the matter.

In early reports, Meredith announced the actor's death on her Instagram, saying her "heart is shattered." (check out the full post below)

"There wasn't a person i loved more on this earth. theres no words that can do him justice that i could write." The model wrote at the time.

His girlfriend, Maddy Haley, also took to the social media platform to post a series of random videos which show Daniel cooking, singing, laughing, reading scripts, and more.

She also posted pictures with a lengthy caption saying her "heart's been ripped out" of her chest, and she's grateful for their relationship.

"I wish I could tell you how much I love you and I wish I got the chance to say goodbye. I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this but I'm going to be strong for you because I know it's what you would have wanted." Maddy wrote. (read the model's complete statement below)

Daniel and Maddy just celebrated their first anniversary six weeks before the actor's death.

Model Kaia Gerber, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Paris Hilton, and other A-list celebrities also paid tribute and sent their condolences to the actor's family.

Who Is Daniel Mickelson

Daniel was a rising actor in the Hollywood scene; he also works as a model, TV personality, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. He is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

One of his acting credits includes his role of Billy in the comedy horror movie "The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man."

According to IMBd, he also appeared on the series "Mani."

Aside from acting, Daniel also modeled for several fashion brands and modeling agencies in the past.

