Kenya Moore has been one of the fans' favorite contenders in the 30th season of "Dancing With The Stars," but not everyone is happy as her bosses at the network where she got famous were reportedly pissed off, and they asked her to choose sides.

According to sources who spoke to TMZ, when "DWTS" production offered Moore a slot to be on the show, she immediately went to True Entertainment, the company behind the "Real Housewives of Atlanta," and there were no issues at first.

The conflict began when the reality TV star officially signed a deal to be on the 30th season of the famed dancing program.

Bravo reportedly intervened with the situation and gave Moore the ultimatum to choose one show over the other.

The outlet mentioned that the situation was "bizarre" as other reality stars from different "Housewives" franchises like Erika Jayne, Nene Leakes, Lisa Vanderpump, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been on the dancing show without having issues with Bravo.

The source added that the media giant won't follow Moore and will not feature her time in Los Angeles whenever she films for "DWTS" when the 14th season of "RHOA" begins.

Furthermore, the insider revealed that when Moore and her dance partner, Brandon Armstrong, get dropped off, the former will be back in Atlanta, Georgia, to continue her "RHOA" duties.

Kenya Moore Reveals There Will Be a 'Cast Shakeup' In The Upcoming Season of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Earlier this month, Moore spoke to ET Online, saying she expects to start filming the reality program again this October.

The TV star revealed that "there will definitely cast shake up," and new cast members will be present in the upcoming season. Original co-stars are also possible to not appear.

Recently, Cynthia Bailey announced on her social media that she would be leaving the show after spending 11 seasons.

"After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta," she wrote on Instagram. (via Page Six)

Bailey expressed her gratefulness to NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for sticking up with her over the past decade.

She concluded the post by writing, "It's time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you."

