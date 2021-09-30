Is any publicity good publicity for Dog the Bounty Hunter?

It seems like right now is the perfect time to shop for a new TV series as the 68-year-old tries to locate Gabby Petito's missing fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

According to Variety, Thinkfactory Media is currently looking for a new series that would star Duane Chapman, more popularly known as Dog.

Thinkfactory Media is also behind other reality shows such as "Mama June: From Not to Hot," "Marriage Boot Camp," and "Rat In the Kitchen."

The outlet revealed that the potential new show would follow Dog's everyday life as he looks for criminals, including Brian Laundrie.

The famous reality star has been updating his fans and Gabby Petito supporters about his ongoing search for Brian, who is the "person of interest" in her murder in the past few days.

What Were Dog The Bounty Hunter's Shows?

He previously starred in a series for A&E titled "Dog the Bounty Hunter," which ran for eight seasons.

But Dog's reality TV career didn't stop there because he later starred in a series "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt," which aired for two years.

He also starred in a show with his late wife, who died in 2019 after losing her fight with cancer.

A&E even documented Beth's cancer diagnosis in one episode aired in 2017 titled "Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives."

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Updates on Brian Laundrie

Dog and his crew have recently discovered a makeshift campsite as they continued to hunt for Brian Laundrie.

A can of Monster drink was also spotted at Fort De Soto Park that showed no signs of faded colors or rust, suggesting that it was recently just discarded.

As they continued to search the place, Dog said in a Wednesday update video how the area could be a perfect spot for him to hide.

He went on to say, "Not too many people out here, but there's a lot of environmental things we're gonna fight. The search now is really on."

Early this week, Dog also received a tip that Brian and his parents' gone camping at the site on Sept. 6, only a few days after Gabby was reported missing.

When they checked out two days later, on Sept. 8, Dog claimed that Brian wasn't with his parents.

However, both Chris and Roberta Laundrie confirmed that they went camping with their son on Sept. 6 but denied that he didn't return home with them.

