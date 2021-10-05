Steve Harwell has been absent in recent "Smash Mouth" shows, and the reason behind it is his alarming health condition.

According to the band's representative who spoke to TMZ, Harwell isn't feeling good because of his cardiomyopathy and heart failure problems.

His health condition has forced him not to perform in a few shows.

Before the valid reason for his absence was announced, many fans took online and speculated that the American rock band fired Harwell as the lead vocalist.

However, the band's spokesperson said he remains a member, but he needs to take a break from music and continue his medications as there are issues with his health that need to be adjusted.

Per the outlet, someone is currently performing for Harwell as a singer that goes on tour across the United States; the report clarified that it wasn't permanent as the vocalist is expected to be back on stage at the Jackson Mississippi State Fair.

What Is Cardiomyopathy? Is It Life-Threatening?

According to Cleveland Clinic, Cardiomyopathy is a condition that affects a person's heart muscle, in which the organ can't pump blood properly to the rest of the body.

It could cause fatigue, shortness of breath, and heart palpitations. The condition can worsen over time, and there are several medical treatments to slow the progression.

People with this condition will eventually need a heart transplant. As of today, there is no cure for cardiomyopathy, but it could be treated with medication and treatments.

In worst cases, it could trigger abnormal heart rhythms that could cause fainting or sudden death.

Not The First Time Steve Harwell Suffered An Alarming Medical Condition

In 2017, while "Smash Mouth" was doing a soundcheck in an undisclosed venue for a performance, Harwell told his tour manager he couldn't perform and eventually fleed the scene to get to the hospital.

Harwell said at the time that he was suffering from the condition mentioned above. He stayed for over four days and was able to perform afterward.

He took severe medications such as steroids and inhalers; he also revealed that he's been on oxygen and IV when he was admitted.

Smash Mouth is an American rock band based in San Jose, California. Aside from Steve Harwell, other band members include Paul De Lisle, Michael Klooster, Randy Cooke, and Sean Hurwitz.

