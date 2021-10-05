Six weeks after a devastating 19-second knockdown left him largely paralyzed, a bare-knuckle boxer died in hospital. Justin Thornton was just 38 and at the peak of his career.

On August 20, Justin Thornton, 38, suffered a devastating KO defeat at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) 20 in Biloxi, Mississippi. Just 19 seconds into the first round, his opponent Dillon Cleckler hit him with a devastating right hook, throwing him face-first to the mat before the referee swiftly paused the fight and went to his help.

Thornton was rushed to the hospital right away, according to his Facebook page, where a GoFundMe was established up immediately after the battle, and was largely paralyzed and placed on a ventilator for many weeks. In the message, his on-again, off-again girlfriend Amber Willard revealed that he was "on ivs for infection in his lungs and medication for his spinal cord injury," but was able to 'watch his favorite tv shows and movies and make jokes."

BKFC president Dave Feldman released a statement to MMA Fighting to acknowledge his passing. "This morning we were very saddened to be notified of the passing of one of our fighters, Justin Thornton, who competed at BKFC 20 on August 20, 2021," he said. "We join the rest of the combat sports community in sending our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," he added.

Thornton had an MMA record of 6-18 and had faced a number of well-known fighters, including UFC heavyweights Chase Sherman and Walt Harris, as well as Contender Series veterans Michael Lombardo and Austen Lane.

ALSO READ: Sophia Bush & Michael Dorman Talk Hard Luck Love Song & Systemic Oppression

Following Thornton's death, many in the combat sports community have chastised BKFC for using Thornton, who had lost five consecutive first-round fights before his deadly encounter.

"Sincere condolences to the family of Justin Thornton," tweeted boxing promoter Lou DiBella. "This fatal night was his SIXTH CONSECUTIVE FIRST ROUND STOPPAGE. The 38 year old survived the first five. The state of combat sports regulation in America is atrocious."

"THEY BOOKED A MISMATCH BETWEEN AN 11-1 FIGHTER VS A 6-18 FIGHTER AND THIS IS THE RESULT,' tweeted one fan, referring to the promoter, BKFC. 'Their license should be revoked."

Sincere condolences to the family of Justin Thornton. This fatal night was his SIXTH CONSECUTIVE FIRST ROUND STOPPAGE. The 38 year old survived the first five. The state of combat sports regulation in America is atrocious. #boxing #mma https://t.co/VTlO7NGqSH — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) October 5, 2021

Thornton died of his injuries on October 4, six weeks after the sanctioned match, according to new information. It remains to be seen if anyone can be held accountable.

While not really his fault, Dillon Cleckler is still said to be devastated about the death.

ALSO READ: Bill Clinton's Former Intern Monica Lewinsky Suffers Mental Health Issues During Extramarital Issue Investigation