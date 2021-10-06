What's the status of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's marriage? The country music power couple reportedly has had a rough go of it lately because they've grown increasingly estranged from one another. One article, however, reported that they are now patching things up as they celebrate their 25th year of marriage.

According to a report by National Enquirer via Suggest, a friend to the couple said that they "have had their ups and downs." Fortunately, they remain stronger than ever despite their "often-rocky" relationship for the past years. "A lot of folks counted them out and this is their way of saying, 'Nobody should have doubted us!'"

The source also announced that "The Rest Of Our Lives" singers plan to renew their wedding vows at a Nashville private ceremony.

Longtime Couple's Plans On 25th Anniversary

Which was supported by their source, "Their life together has certainly had a lot of twists and turns, but their love won out and their bond is stronger than ever."

Even though they have been together for the longest time, the outlet still claimed how they brought their marriage "to the brink of divorce" multiple times. In his 2019 memoir, "Grit & Grace," the Country singer and actor admitted that his out-of-control eating and alcohol dependency in 2008 impacted his marriage with Hill.

"Tim and Faith have often been on the brink of splitting," another insider told the outlet. "But they've always managed to pull it together - and think that's worth celebrating!"

Are They Really on 'The Brink Of Splitting'?

Even though there have been leaks from said insiders revealed by the source, there were no reports that the two decided to get a vow renewal this October for their anniversary.

And based on numerous updates from the stars, McGraw and Hill seemed to be doing fine. McGraw even shared the moments he spent with his partner and how he proposed to her. Adding to that, during Hill's 54th birthday, her husband posted a sweet tribute that included a snippet of McGraw gushing about her in a 2001 interview.



While these said insiders have doubts about their relationship, he attached a clip of him saying, "Hey, baby. I still feel the same way even more so," adding, "I wouldn't change anything for the world, and I love you."

And this could also be proof of how they are still crazy about each other after almost 25 years.

