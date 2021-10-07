Adele admitted that the reason for her divorce from Simon Konecki had something to do with how unhappy she felt in their marriage.

The 33-year old revealed that she took the first step in the separation from her ex-husband. Adele said that at the end of her marriage with Simon, she "was just going through the motions" and "wasn't happy" with their relationship.

According to People, the "Rolling In The Deep" singer claimed that neither party "did anything wrong," meaning no foul play or any extramarital affairs happened between the two of them.

"Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just... I want my son to see me really love and be loved. It's really important to me," Adele explained. It seems like the loving mother decided to go "on a journey to find true happiness" after her split with the father of her child.

Adele Keeps It Lowkey

Although it's hard to keep her love life private from the media, Adele managed to keep their breakup away from the public's eye.

The main reason the couple had "taken their time" with handling the aftermath of the divorce was "because there was a child involved." The 15-time Grammy award winner confessed that she trusted her ex with her life and that she "definitely choose the perfect person" to have a child with.

Adele said that having her 9-year old son with the charity magnate was one of the "proudest things" she had ever done after "making a lot of knee-jerk reactions."



Adele Reveals Everything

However, even after admitting her statement, she also recalled how young she was when this tragedy happened in her life.

"When I was thirty my entire life fell apart and I had no warning of it," the singer said. The marriage had conflicted with her desire to experience more in life. Adele often questioned herself and asked, "Who am I? What do I want to do? What makes me truly happy?"

This article reported that the musician has finally reached the point in her life where everything is falling into place. "I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild. I'm a 33-year old divorced mother of a son, who's actually in charge... I know what I want. And I really know what I don't want," the artist firmly stated.

