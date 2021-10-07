The latest Princess Diana film titled "Spencer" is making rounds all over the internet for Kristen Stewart's portrayal of the late royal. However, not everyone is happy with the film, as some royal experts deem it disrespectful to show her most vulnerable state with Prince Charles.

According to royal biographer and expert Penny Junor, as quoted by news.com.au, the film is "unnecessarily gratuitous." He also gave his sympathy to Prince William.

"Let's leave Diana with a shred of respect and dignity. I know William was there was there when she was unhappy, but it sounds to me the movie is factually incorrect." Junor noted.

The royal expert is talking about the scene where Prince William's character in the film is holding back his tears when her mother locks herself in the bathroom. Prince Charles' infidelity and lack of attention were also heavily featured in the movie.

Kristen Stewart portrayed the late Princess Diana; the movie's story revolves around her most vulnerable time in life where she's emotionally unstable.

Mental health was a recurring theme in the film as it features the Princess of Wales' battle with bulimia and self-harm.

The movie was set over the three days of Christmas in 1991; director Pablo Larraín wants to have a gloomy ambiance throughout the story.

Princess Diana was triggered onscreen because of the annual Christmas family weigh-in, a royal family tradition that dates back to Prince Albert in 1847.

The film shows one member of the royal household saying all family members should gain at least 3lbs during the three days to prove that they "enjoyed Christmas."

It is a requirement for everyone as Queen Elizabeth II herself has also done the same thing. "They said no one is above tradition." The character said.

'Spencer's Success; Heading For An Oscar?

According to Reuters, the film amassed massive success and rave reviews from critics ahead of its release, especially Kristen Stewart's performance.

The film was premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September; some critics are hoping that Stewart should get an Oscar best actress nomination for her performance.

Aside from Stewart, the film stars Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, Sally Hawkins, Amy Manson, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, Stella Gonet, and more.

