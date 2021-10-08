Machine Gun Kelly has faced a lot of controversy over the past few months, and it seems like he's going to escape one as recent reports state the rapper-turned-metal singer will not be prosecuted for allegedly beating up a parking lot attendant.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office is dismissing the case and declining to charge the "my ex's best friend" hitmaker because there was "no reasonable likelihood of conviction," in other words, the prosecutors didn't have enough evidence to charge him with the case.

In early reports, Megan Fox's beau was previously accused of battery by an attendant. Per law enforcement sources, the worker, based in L.A., filed a police report saying the rapper was not happy because his car was delayed; the situation allegedly left MGK enraged, causing him to push the accuser.

However, per insiders who are close with the singer, the allegations are not true as the alleged incident happened in the exact location where MGK and Mod Sun were shooting a film titled "Good Mourning with a U."

The two stars are co-directing and starring in the film with Meghan Fox. Other sources claim that the attendant randomly entered the set in the middle of their shoot.

In addition, the accuser was allegedly arguing with a crew member, not MGK, so the rapper stepped in and yelled at the guy to get out of the area without making physical contact.

Furthermore, the said attendant did not file a police report until after a week, and he appears to be fine as no injuries were found in his body; he also claims there were no witnesses.

However, filming crew sources insisted that they did see him walking in the middle of the shoot.

Machine Gun Kelly's Previous Arrests

Despite Machine Gun Kelly getting out of his recent allegations, he faced a criminal offense in 2012 after being arrested for disorderly conduct.

Per Billboard, after being arrested, he was taken to Pinellas County Sherrif's Office.

The rapper was able to post a bond of $100 and was released immediately.

Shortly after getting out of jail, MGK tweeted, "Just spent my entire night in a f*cking Florida jail, s*** escalated way to quick last night, it always does with us though."

And in August 2011, he was also arrested after organizing a flash mob at South Park Mall in Cleveland. The unauthorized event was attended by hundreds of fans screaming.

It all started when the rapper told his fans on Twitter that he was "thinking of doing a flash mob."

"ok, see yall tomorrow. bring funny #powerRAGER disguises, i'll bring the camera, and don't move/talk till the song plays at 5pm in foodcourt," he previously wrote.

