The Twitter community shared their collective shock as YouTuber Shane Dawson returned to the platform with a long video for a new series, "The Haunting of Shane Dawson," after his last update back in June 2020.

One of the most popular YouTubers in history, Shane Dawson, faced backlash and criticisms last year after clips from his older videos and podcasts surfaced online. These said content showed how the online star was "racist in nature and inappropriate," per Dexerto.

The article also reported numerous accounts Dawson has made for the past following his downfall in the internet world. Jada Pinkett Smith even stood up for her daughter, Willow Smith, due to a comment he disgustingly made when the singer was eleven during that time.

After the issue, he lost 400,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel and even lost a spot in a Morphe makeup line with Jeffrey Star.



Dawson On His Public Return

After more than a year, Dawson published the first part of his series where he discussed his past issues, following a ghost hunt in their new Colorado home. His official channel, which now has 20.1 Million subscribers, earned massive recognition from fans and anti-fans after uploading a 40-minute long video on October 7, 2021.

Additionally, according to a report from E!, he also addressed his decision of moving a step back from the spotlight as the resurfaced clips where he used blackface, n-word, and more offensive comments received backlash from netizens.

The video showed him admitting that he "wanted to leave the internet and I didn't want to be part" of the vlogging community. He even said, "I felt like it ruined my life." Based on the clip, he also explained that he'd already felt he had "learned a lot" before the dispute.

"I think part of me was upset because I was like, I made so much growth and now I'm being canceled over things from the past," Dawson said, "and that's not me anymore."

Did You Get The Notif?

The 32-year-old content creator bugged many in social media as they were greeted with Dawson's face after opening the YouTube app. Many are still against him as they showed their disagreement with his apology video.

Some were also in disbelief about why they could receive notifications from the YouTuber even though they are not subscribing to the official channel.

On the contrary, there are still many people who fully support his significant return, and the other wants him to be held accountable for all the things he has done for his whole career.