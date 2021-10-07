Nene Leakes is giving a glimpse of her personal life after the death of her husband last month, saying several men are sliding into her DMs online.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star first thanked her fans for the love and support she received following Gregg Leakes' death.

Leakes, who's on full glam sporting straight long blonde hair, went on to thank the "gentlement" who have been sliding into her DMs, saying she appreciated their message. (watch the video below obtained by Access)

"Thank you to everybody, all the gentlemen, they have been in my DMs, hey!" she said.

She mentioned that she's thankful for the messages, and she finds them "inspiring."

The reality star clarified that she's currently focusing on herself despite recently receiving a lot of attention from men, and she's not ready to date anyone.

"I'm just over here, doing me right now." she added.

Nene Leakes Previously Called Out For 'Partying' Weeks After Husband's Death

The recent news came after online users called out Nene Leakes in September after posting a series of photos where she appears to be partying in a bar with friends.

Leakes thanked her guests for "showing love and dropping of gifts." She also gave a glimpse of her true feelings saying her friends need to work with her because she's still experiencing highs and lows.

"Trying to adjust to my new normal so I may not always be present in the moment." She wrote. (check out the post below)

Fans did not take her life update lightly as they accused her of "living her best life" after her husband died.

The reality star has not responded to the negative comments on her Instagram page.

Gregg Leakes Death

Nene Leakes' husband Gregg passed away at the age of 66 last month. Her family's publicist confirmed that he died peacefully after struggling with cancer.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes," Ernest Dukes said.

