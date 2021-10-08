Dog, the Bounty Hunter, is currently facing legal trouble despite being one of the famous personalities on a mission to find one of America's most wanted men, Brian Laundrie.

The Sun was able to capture the exact moment he was approached and served with the court documents.

But is the lawsuit connected to Gabby Petito's fiancé?

Dog the Bounty Hunter $1.3 Million Lawsuit

The British publication said that Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, is being sued for racial epithets and illegal activity.

The lawsuit accuses the famous TV star of breach of contract and accuses him of being fired from an axed reality TV show for his racist outbursts while carrying an illegal taser as they previously filmed in Virginia, "considering Chapman has been convicted of a violent crime."

It was canceled because of the actions taken by Dog "during the show's production that breached contractual agreements," in a statement released by Unleashed Entertainment President and CEO, Michael Donovan.

Dog, the Bounty Hunter, was previously found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to five years in prison, though he was released after 18 months.

His crime was being part of a murder plot, where he waited in the getaway car when his friend shot and killed a drug dealer over cannabis.

The 68-year-old Colorado native allegedly used his Taser to intimidate his way into a person's home, and a plaintiff in the lawsuit also alleged that Dog used homophobic language.

Donovan filed the papers on Oct. 5, claiming that the "disgraced reality TV star who was fired by Plaintiff after his company discovered that the Defendant had used racial epithets to attack Black teenage Black Lives Matter Activists."

Additionally, the papers also included a picture posted on Twitter from Dog Unleashed of the reality TV star seemingly carrying a taser weapon when entering the suspect's home.

However, the bounty hunter denied the allegations.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Canceled Show - What Was It?

The show was titled "Dog Unleashed." It was canceled weeks before it was slated to premiere on Apr. 1, 2021.

As widely covered by the media, Dog the Bounty Hunter is currently out and about searching remote areas of South Florida looking for Brian Laundrie. The latter is currently wanted in connection with Gabby Petito's homicide.

Last month, the 22-year-old influencer was found lifeless in Wyoming after disappearing on her and Brian's cross-country road trip.

