Rick Jones, the famous "Fingerbobs" presenter, has died. He was 84.

Multiple news outlets delivered the saddening news to the now-grown ups fans, saying that the man behind the "Fingerbobs" had passed away.

Rick Jones' cause of death remains unknown as his family is yet to publish an official statement regarding his passing. No reports were ever published about his health that probably led to his death. Still, his friends and fans took to the internet how heartbreaking and painful the news is.

Garry Vaux, a famous illustrator, shared photos of the late presenter alongside the caption, "I'm very sad to report that Rick Jones, aka Yoffy from Fingerbobs has passed away aged 84. I initially interviewed him for my book many years ago and we stayed in touch. He was a huge creative spirit, a talented musician and a lover of life. I shall miss him greatly."

So sad to hear that Rick Jones has died. He was a unique and imaginative broadcaster who completely mesmerised me as a child. I had the privilege of conversing with him on Twitter over the last few years and he was such a lovely and funny man. RIP, Rick. pic.twitter.com/oI67IfY4Ln — Anne-Marie M (@ambers196524) October 8, 2021

"RIP Rick Jones, a lovely man who sometimes chipped in to conversations on here about Hamble. Thank you for a treasured part of our childhood memories," another added.

Rick Jones' Legacy

The Canadian-born presenter caught children's hearts by giving them the best BBC children's TV programs during the 1970s.

He initially started his career as a co-presenter of the "Play School" show, which gave entertainment and learning to pre-school-age kids every day. He notably played the guitar and sang during the episodes.

In 1972, Jones landed on the famous "Fingerbobs," where he turned popular characters into finger puppets using paper. The presenter also composed notable songs for children during his stint.

Although he was only able to create 13 episodes of the program, the network repeatedly aired it until 1984. He shared his talent in singing by writing and personally performing the English theme song for the French TV series, "The Aeronauts."

Jones then joined the slew of entertainers who got the chance to present "We Want To Sing." The show, made by BBC Manchester, presented musical varieties in which a live audience was invited to join the host sing several songs.

Outside the children's programs industry, Jones had a successful career as a musician. He once fronted Meal Ticket and released several songs under the country-rock band's name. Among their hits are "Last Port of Call," "Better Believe it Babe," and "Laughing Daughter."

