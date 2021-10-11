Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her platinum jubilee next year for her 70 years of service as a monarch. Her Majesty is the longest-reigning monarch in history, but will she step down from her royal duties before the long-awaited festivities?

According to royal historian Hugo Vickers, as reported by Express UK, the Queen will not abdicate and will continue to fulfill the promise she made when she took over the throne in 1953.

He mentioned that the coronation is a religious ceremony and the 95-year-old leader has a solid Christian faith.

One of the likely reasons why Her Majesty will not let go of her position is unlike other European monarchs; she's "anointed as Queen."

Speaking to The Guardian, Vickers said if "you are an anointed Queen you do not abdicate."

In addition, the royal historian mentioned that it would be "completely illogical" if the Queen steps down before an extraordinary anniversary as it is a "wonderful opportunity to celebrate."

Another royal expert, Joe Little, noted Her Majesty's speech while celebrating her 21st birthday in 1947 when she was still a Princess.

Her Highness said she would dedicate her whole life "whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service of our great imperial family to which we all belong."

When asked about a possible abdication, Little said the Queen still has specific responsibilities. It would continue over the following years as long as she's physically and mentally able to do so.

"She is a committed Christian. That's the contract she made with God, and I think something she feels can't be broken. It's just how she is." Little added.

READ NOW: Prince William Has These A-List Celebs Who Will Be Participating His 'Earthshot Prize Awards' - Full Details

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

According to the Royal Family's website, the long-awaited celebration will happen from June to June 5 next year.

During the four-day holiday, several events will occur, including Her Majesty's birthday parade, wherein 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians are expected to parade together.

Another awaited festivity is the platinum jubilee beacons, a long tradition celebrating a royal family member's significant occasion.

At the time of this writing, no further updates were posted if the schedules will change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: Jelani Day: Internet Furious After Gabby Petito Case Gets More Attention Than 25-Year-Old's Brutal Death