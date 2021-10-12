Selena Gomez's career has been skyrocketing over the past few months after several collaborations with different artists and having a series with big celebrities like Steve Martin and Martin Short; however, her health is reportedly in trouble after a recent photo showed her unrecognizable appearance; is this true?

According to a report published by Life & Style, the "Come and Get It" hitmaker is "looking glum" in recent images. One onlooker said the singer had a "downcast vibe," and she never smiled back.

The report suggests that Gomez isn't just having a bad day; she's experiencing a more severe issue.

An insider said the singer's simple and natural look is "admirable," but she's reportedly struggling with "body image, anxiety, and depression," making her moods fluctuate.

Fans and people close to her are "worrying something is wrong."

Gomez has been open with her struggles in the past, especially with self-esteem and confidence, but the report insists that she may be struggling even more today.

Her eating habits had reportedly changed, too, as she "doesn't think twice" about choosing fast food over healthy choices.

The report concluded by saying her loved ones wish her well, and they wanted her to be okay.

Selena Gomez's Recent 'Unrecognizable Look' Issue Debunked

After the issue circulated, Suggest debunked the claims saying the report based their story on a single photo of Gomez not smiling.

Gomez didn't look unrecognizable in the image, and the outlet suggests the report has no proof of why she's unhappy.

In addition, the report has several angles with their story, and they couldn't stick to one.

Furthermore, Gomez was photographed earlier this week wearing a head-turning velvet coat, jeans, and boots. She's also all glammed up with her makeup.

Selena Gomez's Previous Health Struggles

In 2014, Gomez shocked fans when she announced that she was diagnosed with lupus.

The singer went hiatus at the time to cure her condition by undergoing chemotherapy.

At the time, her symptoms include stiff and painful joints, fever, rashes, sensitive skin, and fatigue.

She also suffered from kidney failure leading her friend Francia Raisa to donate her organ to her.

Gomez reportedly almost died during the surgery. Raisa said she received a text from her friend saying she was "really scared." The singer underwent another emergency operation to get a vein from her leg and build a new artery for her kidney.

"She could have died." Raisa said. (via Marie Claire)

