Demi Lovato caused quite a stir online after their remarks about aliens while promoting their latest show about extraterrestrials. More recently, Neil deGrasse Tyson aired his thoughts on the singer's comments, saying it doesn't make any sense.

In an interview with TMZ, the famous astrophysicist is confused by Lovato's recent remarks. The "Cool For The Summer" hitmaker previously said they're against calling otherworldly beings "aliens," and they preferred calling them "ETs" instead.

Tyson clarified that humans never had interactions with any space aliens, and the public doesn't know how they think and feel something.

In addition, he wonders how Lovato knew that aliens would be offended by the term.

"To be worried about offending them by calling them an alien, what is she think is going on in the head of species of life from another planet?" He said.

Despite his confusion, he acknowledged the singer's consideration, but he still questioned their stance.

"I know it's very considerate of her, but really? Really?"

To conclude his remarks, Tyson said he doesn't care about what aliens feel, and he questioned why he should believe that they know English.

"I'm not all in on that, I don't get it."

Demi Lovato's Alien Remarks

In early reports, Lovato, who prefers "they/them" pronouns after coming out as non-binary this year, was slammed by online users when they said in an interview that the term "alien" should retire.

Speaking to Australian outlet PEDESTRIAN.tv, they said calling otherworldly creatures "alien" is offensive.

"I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything." They added, "That's why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that's a little tidbit. A little information that I learned."

The singer is currently promoting their latest Peacock series called "Unidentified," in which they go on an adventure with friends in search of extraterrestrial beings.

When asked how the show came to be, Lovato said they had been a firm believer of ETs their whole life. The singer mentioned that they're currently in a position of their career where they dip toes "into a lot of different waters."

"I wanted to film everything that goes down when I go and search for these UFOs so that my fans can come along for the ride." They said.

All four episodes of "Unidentified" are available for streaming on Hayu.

