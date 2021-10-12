Was Brian Laundrie a bully in school? Or was he the one being bullied?

A long-time friend of the person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito has revealed what Laundrie was like when they were in school together.

According to an unnamed friend who spoke to The Sun, he was nearly 40 pounds heavier when he was 14 years old than he is now.

His pal described him as a "private person" who didn't really like social media or never enjoyed taking photos until he started his van expedition with fiancée Petito.

Per the friend, Laundrie's past two years were when he became more public and open than he has been in his entire life.

Laundrie is reportedly not the selfie type of man and was pretty disconnected off the grid.

Additionally, Brian Laundrie reportedly didn't have friends in middle school and would frequently sit at the lunch table with one to two other people.

Though the unnamed friend and Laundrie are "friends," they were friendly at the time but didn't keep in touch when they got to high school.

The 23-year-old also reportedly was very quiet in school and was described as an "outcast" as he would tend to himself most of the time.

Brian Laundrie Guilty?

But speaking of the possible crime Brian Laundrie may have committed to his fiancé, the unnamed friend said, "He's the type of person that would be able to drop everything to secure his means of not being captured and to evade arrest or evade prosecution from what seems to be a pending crime."

In their friend group, they all have a common interest, and that is guns.

But the pal finds it bizarre that Laundrie was pushing to move to Florida since high school, but perhaps because of the gun law in Florida.

"The gun laws in Florida were a lot less restrictive than New York so it was interesting for him to move to another state that allowed that."

Where Is Brian Laundrie?

Brian Laundrie's friend group is only a small group of four members, but the unnamed friend has a feeling that maybe Laundrie will reach out to him and ask for help.

He revealed the reason why Laundrie will choose him over the others is that the other pals were "very close with Gabby, but I was just very close with him."

"He might think I wouldn't hold some stigma or I wouldn't care about the matter."

The pal already revealed that he is already getting calls from unknown numbers and blocked callers, and he's sure that it might be Laundrie trying to contact him for help.

