Ravil Isyanov, a Soviet-born American character actor, popularly known for his appearances in numerous films and TV shows, has passed away at the age of 59.

According to Deadline, the actor died on September 29 at his Los Angeles home after a long illness. The outlet did not specify his medical condition.

His manager, Fredrick Levy, released a statement to Entertainment Weekly saying, "Even while battling this awful disease, Ravil remained brave and resilient, bringing his best to the set and working up to the very end, he will be dearly missed."

Isyanov spent his early days in Voskresensk, Russia. At a young age, he already realized that performing arts was his passion. He studied directing in the Perm Institue of Culture after graduating from high school in 1980. However, his education was abruptly cut two years later as he left to complete two-year mandatory military service in the Soviet Air Force.

Once he got back, he was able to work at the Khabarovsk Theatre for two seasons. He then continued his studies by getting into the acting program at the renowned Moscow Arts Theatre in 1986.

He became close friends with Andrei Panin at school, a famous Russian actor who passed away in 2013.

Isyanov was able to land a small role in the 1990 American film "The Russia House," which stars Sean Connery and Michelle Pfeiffer. The movie was filmed in Moscow.

In 1991, the actor moved to the United Kingdom and took over the TV show and film industry.

After spending seven years in the country, he relocated to Los Angeles, California, to draw his attention to film and TV. Before his untimely passing, he has over 77 acting credits to his name.

Per IMBd, Isyanov completed two upcoming films- "Blonde" and "25 Cents Per Minute" - before his death, both of which are currently under post-production.

Aside from the titles mentioned above, other film acting credits include "The Saint," "Hamlet," "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles," "Along Came a Spider," and many more.

He's popularly known for his major recurring roles on "NCIS: Los Angeles" as Anatoli Kirkin. Other notable TV credits include "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." "Prison Break," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "G.L.O.W.," and more.

