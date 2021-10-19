Production of the fourth season of the Netflix crime drama Ozark was, like many others, incredibly stalled by the pandemic, and nobody knew for sure when it was coming back - but now we do, and there's even more news than that.

The good news is that this final season is a little longer than usual; 14 episodes instead of the previously set standard of 10. The even MORE good news is that we finally have a release date! Ozark will return with Season 4 on January 21, 2022.

The bad news is (Did you really think I'd say "here's the good news" and not follow it up with bad?) they've decided to split this extra long season into two parts - seven of the fourteen episodes are still being held for an unknown date later in 2022. Even that bad news might be good news in disguise though, because we now know that Season 4 will be Ozark's final season. At least, if it's ending, they've decided to draw it out.

As for the subject matter, not much has been revealed yet, but a May 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Chris Mundy said this:

"I think it will be about whether or not Ruth really can create something of her own that she wants and is sustainable, or if she wants something else. And I think it will be about if the Byrdes can they turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?"

Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and all the rest will be returning to your screen for Ozark's final season (but, again, just the first half) arrives on Netflix January 21, 2022.