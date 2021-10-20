After Dog the Bounty Hunter was injured, he left Florida to go back to Colorado; does this mean he's giving up the search for Brian Laundrie?

According to a source close to the TV star who spoke to TMZ, Dog the Bounty Hunter is currently in Colorado, where he lives. He's expected to seek medical attention after his ankle injury, which he suffered while looking for Laundrie's whereabouts.

Despite his current condition, the insider said he's not backing out from Gabby Petito's case until he gives the van-life vlogger's family the justice they deserve.

The "Dog's Most Wanted" star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, believes that Laundrie is still alive and will continue to check the tips he's been receiving.

The source said Chapman has been getting over 4,000 possible leads ever since he got back to Colorado. He's said to be reviewing everything as he believes one of them might be true.

In early reports, the former CMA star left Florida empty-handed and injured after two weeks of endless search. He's reportedly working at least 20 hours a day. He even searched through swampy waters of the state.

A representative previously told the outlet that he injured his ankle in rugged terrain during the search.

Chapman's team continues to raise funds to help them continue the chase for Petito's fiance.

Aside from the reality star, a talented group of Florida locals are helping him and will continue his mission as he's back home to rest, but he makes sure he stays connected to the team.

At the time of this writing, Chapman has not publicly commented on his situation and did not announce when he'll be back to the state. However, the insider said they're 100% sure he'll continue the manhunt after he recovered.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Accused of Faking Injury For Publicity

After reports of him being injured circulated on the internet, many online users accused him of faking his injury to get out of the situation.

One user alleges that Chapman and his team probably got enough footage to create a pilot episode for his possible TV comeback.

In addition, other people accused him of getting money from the public.

