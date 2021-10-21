Before reports that human remains, possibly Brian Laundrie, are found at the Carlton Reserve in Florida, Gabby Petito's dad Jim Schmidt believes that he's not yet dead - he's just hiding.

In an interview with "60 Minutes Australia" a few days ago, he said that he wants justice and vengeance and that Brian should "pay for his crimes" and spend the rest of his life in prison.

Jim even condemned Brian's mom and dad, expressing his frustration that they weren't doing more to find their son.

He compared finding Brian and finding Gabby, saying, "We were up every day and every night until we found Gabby."

"Are the people that love him doing the same for him? And why not? Cause if they were, maybe he'd be found by now."

Gabby Petito was reported missing on Sept 11, but her body was found days later in Grand Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

Meanwhile, on Sept 17, Brian's parents reported him missing.

But it was only on Wednesday when the FBI and Brian's parents had a breakthrough in searching for the fugitive.

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie FOUND: Fugitive Pedalling In A Florida Road Hours Away From His Hometown? [VIDEO]

Brian Laundrie's Parents Planted Evidence?

The lawyer for Chris and Roberta Laundrie denied claiming that they planted the human remains and their son's belongings in the area where this evidence was found.

On Wednesday, the couple joined the authorities for the first time to search the Carlton Reserve, where they think that Brian Laundrie could be hiding for weeks after allegedly strangling Gabby Petito.

Within a few hours of joining the search, they immediately found human remains, a backpack, and a notebook which was confirmed to belong to Brian.

However, the identification of the remains is currently ongoing. The FBI has announced no other details, so it's unclear what the condition of the remains is.

But many thinks that the time of discovery is very fishy. People already claimed that Chris and Roberta planted those things on the reserve when they joined the search party.

However, the claims were debunked by their lawyer Steven Bertolino, who called the entire speculation "hogwash."

He told CNN, "Chris and Roberta went to this area first and as happenstance was, they stumbled upon these items."

The lawyer also told the Daily Mail, "Speculation is just that."

READ MORE: Gabby Petito Killer Finally Known? Suspect Likely Gave Away Obvious Clues of Identity