Prince Philip would not tolerate Queen Elizabeth II and ask her to give way amid her deteriorating health.

For years until his death, Prince Philip stayed true to his responsibility and continuously supported the Queen in all her engagements. He made sure that he still gave Queen Elizabeth II all the support she needed despite his retirement from his royal duties.

However, if he was still alive now, the Duke of Edinburgh would reportedly not allow his wife to take on her royal duties anymore.

Stop Now, Queen Elizabeth II

In a new exclusive interview with talkRADIO, royal biographer Angela Levin assumed that Prince Philip would have exercised his control if he was still alive because of Her Majesty's health woes.



She added that the duke would have told her to relax and stop now so she could enjoy the remaining years of her life like how he did. The expert herself also suggested the Queen step back so her body could recover.

"I think it's a fight between her head and her body because she wants to do it, she feels she can, she's very articulate, she's absolutely spot on with everything she says, but her body is 95 years old," the expert said.

Aside from remaining as the royal with the highest approval rating, the Queen reportedly lives up to her promise to God that she would do her duties until she dies. As a religious individual, Her Majesty might feel extremely bad if she breaks that promise.

Levin then noted that even a Pope has stepped back and retired for the first time. For what it's worth, Pope Benedict XVI left his post in 2013, although popes are not supposed to quit their job until they die.

What Happened To Queen Elizabeth?

Her statement came after Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen stayed in a hospital for a night after her doctor advised her to take a rest. She was immediately discharged the following day.

The Palace also described she was in good spirits although she had to miss her supposed visit to the Northern Ireland. However, some experts said they canceled her trip due to security concerns.

"Even before the trip, royal sources were citing the Northern Ireland security protocols and refusing to confirm the details. But at the same time, her itinerary was known by everyone in Ireland," an expert said.

Regardless of the reason behind the postponement, it is worth noting that Queen Elizabeth indeed began showing signs of her deteriorating health in the past months.

