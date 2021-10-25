James Michael Tyler suffered from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, although he fortunately never caught the disease.

Following Tyler's death, new heartbreaking information about how the pandemic played a massive role in his death emerged.

Mirror UK noted that the "Friends" actor, who died at the age of 59, missed one of the most crucial tests in his cancer journey due to the pandemic. The actor opened up about it in one of his last interviews with America's "Today" show this year. At that time, he revealed that missing the test let cancer mutate and progress immediately.

Cancer then spread to his bones, hinting he might lose his life due to the disease.

"I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones. I've been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years... It's stage 4 (now). Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me," he said.



Tyler was reportedly 56 years old when his doctor screened him for a prostate-specific antigen. The result came back with an unusually high number, prompting him that something was wrong with him.

After his doctor saw the results, he immediately called him to his clinic as he had a serious problem with his prostate.

Matthew Rettig, a research scientist and oncologist at UCLA, helped the actor discover that his cancer was genetic and not environmental.

James Michael Tyler Left Message To All Men

In the same interview, Tyler shared an important message to men, telling them to receive early screening and diagnoses from having better prognoses.

"Next time you go in for just a basic exam or your yearly checkup, please ask your doctor for a PSA test. It's easily detectable. If it spreads beyond the prostate to the bones, which is most prevalent in my form, it can be a lot more difficult to deal with," he went on.

Rettig also said PSA screening can be done on men of any age. With that, doctors can easily detect cancer before it has spread. If detected early, it can be curable with radiation therapy or surgery.

In the months leading to Tyler's death, the actor needed to take his medicines in the morning and night. He also underwent hormone therapy that helped him get through a year while taking a regimen.

