Chrissy Teigen lost his unborn son last year.

John Legend's wife was diagnosed with a partial placental abruption, with the pregnancy loss happening after delivery at 20 weeks.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Teigen said that she and her husband "had started to call" the guy in their belly "Jack. So he will always be Jack to us."

In an interview with Scary Mommy recently, the "Cravings" cookbook author has opened up about her loss and how she, her husband, and their two kids Luna and Miles, have coped.

The Sports Illustrated model revealed, "At school when they draw things, they draw him as an angel. We talk about it a lot. He's still very much a part of our lives."

Their unborn son is so part of their lives that they reportedly bring his ashes with them when they travel.

"Whether we go on a vacation or something, they always say, 'Don't forget baby Jack.' And then I have to pack him up. And then we get to where we're going, they're like, 'Oh my gosh, he must be thirsty.'"

Teigen went on to say, "This might sound crazy to people, but they'll put a little glass of water next to his little box of ashes. And they really love being a part of it."

Social Media Users React to Chrissy Teigen's Revelation

On Twitter, Chrissy Teigen's recent revelation garnered mixed reactions.

According to @heart_sirens, "Sure everyone grieves in their own way, but this is the epitome of TMI (Too Much Information)."

Another Twitter user, @ilucero1028, said, "That's a tad traumatizing."

Some further said that it's "weird," "not normal," "kind of morbid "and "not right."

But others suggested that perhaps Teigen and her family should talk to an expert.

@Brenda64089275 tweeted, "That's a little strange. I knew a man that drove everywhere with his wife's urn strapped in the passenger's side. Finally after 2 years his family got him help. He finally spread them in the ocean. Ya got to let go."

"Let it go ..... you need some serious grief counseling," @whiskeygirl0126 said.

@lyka1002 tweeted, "Whatever that comforts them. We all grieve/cope differently."

Another Twitter user was worried for Teigen and Legend's children, with @OnlineDivorcer saying, "Shouldn't children be told how to process tragic events and get over them in a healthy way and gradually?"

