Today, adidas Headphones is proud to announce its first-ever true wireless collection, debuting with the help of Grammy Nominated hip-hop recording artist, Quavo. Best known for being the frontman of hip-hop/trap trio Migos, as well as for his skills on the basketball court, Quavo perfectly embodies what makes adidas Headphones the ideal choice for those with an active lifestyle, as well as a passion for creativity and sport.

To unveil the new true wireless lineup, Quavo stars in a :60 film showcasing the all-new adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC, a powerful pair of noise-cancelling sport earbuds built to get you in the zone. During the film, we get a peek at Quavo's busy life and how adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC create a moment of calm for him amid the chaos.

"As a lifelong sports and music fan, linking up with adidas Headphones for their new true wireless collection offers the best of both worlds," said Quavo. "I was excited to to be one of the first people to try them out and love the sound, fit and style. I think it's so important to have the right music and right earbuds to perform your best. I love that adidas Headphones merges sport and music in its DNA."

The film follows Quavo from the studio to a photoshoot and eventually the basketball court, perfectly demonstrating how loud life can be, and how sport and music offer a chance to re-connect and focus on your own soundtrack. The brand's latest campaign, "Turn Up Movement," is also embodied through the film, showcasing how music and movement empowers creators' performances, both physically and mentally. In a world of distractions and restrictions in people's lives, sport and music offer escapism, positivity, and an opportunity for self-betterment.

"True wireless is an exciting progression for the brand, as we've always prioritized technology, function, and fit to offer athletes of every level the ultimate audio experience," said Petra Steenhouwer, Global Brand Director adidas Headphones. "Our headphones are known for fusing adidas' iconic style with the industry leading audio innovation to ensure users can turn up at any time, just like Quavo effortlessly does in the film."

Debuting alongside adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC ($189), are two additional pairs of earbuds, each developed to enhance sport performance while offering all-day comfort: adidas Z.N.E. 01 ($99), an accessible pair of true wireless earbuds built to withstand various aspects of daily life and adidas FWD-02 SPORT ($169), a sleek pair of true wireless earbuds designed with insight of adidas Runners to lock in place and help runners of all levels push forward.

adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC and adidas Z.N.E. 01 are available now for purchase on adidasheadphones.com. adidas FWD-02 SPORT is available now for pre-order on the website, with the official launch taking place in November.

For more information, please visit www.adidasheadphones.com

