Johnny Depp's fans are not giving up that easily.

After Depp lost his battle against The Sun, the actor prepared a defamation trial against Amber Heard to clear his name. He, fortunately, garnered the Virginia Supreme Court's initial approval after it rejected the "Aquaman" actress' request to dismiss the case.

But whether he loses again or not, Depp's fans make sure the actor knows he has their backs.

On change.org's website, a new petition was created to support the former "Fantastic Beasts" star. The appeal, titled "Get Johnny Depp back into 'Pirates of the Caribbean,'" aims to make Disney realize how important the actor is in the franchise.

"Johnny Depp puts his all into EVERY role he plays. He's one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. We may make mistakes and do things that are not acceptable but it should not define who we are forever. There are many cases where celebrities might have been in similar situations and still kept their careers," part of the description said.



A user who signed on the petition warned Disney should bring Depp back to the next movie and allow him to play his role again, or else they would boycott the show.

Another Petition For Johnny Depp

Aside from the new public outcry, fans already made a move years ago by creating the "We want JOHNNY DEPP back as CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW" petition.

So far, it poses to become one of the top signed pages on the site, with 656,000 people already supporting the wish.

The user who created the page asked whether people could imagine having no Captain Jack Sparrow to watch at all. People firmly said that if they say they want Captain Jack Sparrow's movies, it means they want to see Depp reprise the role again.

They also noted that the actor is not a wife-beater, and allowing him to become part of the upcoming film would make people happy.

The result of the defamation case next year could affect what the Fairfax County Circuit Court ruled when Depp tried to defend himself against The Sun's claims that he is a wife-beater.

