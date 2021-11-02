Meghan Markle is one of the known personalities who have been rumored to run for the presidency in the next elections. Recently, one of her family members weighed in on the topic, saying she could go for it.

Speaking to New Idea Magazine, as reported by Express UK, Thomas Markle Jr. said his half-sister has "that personality and that determination and drive."

He added that it wouldn't surprise him if the Duchess of Sussex tried running for the highest position in the United States.

"I just know, whatever endeavour she endures and puts her hands on, she will do good things. I wish her the best of luck, but absolutely if that's what she's going to put her sights on, she'll go for it." Thomas added.

Meghan Markle Not New In The U.S. Politics

Per the outlet, Markle has been active in the field of politics over the years. During former President Donald Trump's term, the Duchess isn't afraid to speak her mind out as she labeled the leader as "divisive" during his campaign in 2016.

In 2020, along with Prince Harry, she urged U.S. registered voters to "reject hate speech" during the elections, in which President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamalah Harris won.

"When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard, your voice is a reminder that you matter." Markle said.

The Duke of Sussex, who's not allowed to vote in the United States, then adds, "it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity."

Is Meghan Markle Qualified to Run For Presidency?

Markle is indeed qualified to run for the presidency as she's a voter in the U.S.

In a previous report from Vanity Fair, the magazine suggested Markle didn't want to give up her American citizenship when she married the Duke in 2018 so she could enter politics in the future; however, the Duchess has yet to confirm this.

Constitutional experts also weighed in on the possibility of Markle entering politics. They mentioned that the former "Suits" star should renounce her royal title if she wanted to run for office.

Meghan Markle Advised To Keep Her Political Activism To Herself?

The magazine mentioned that Markle was previously advised to keep her political opinions to herself and tone down her activism.

However, the Duchess is frustrated by the thought as she aired out her true feelings in an interview with Marie Claire, saying, "I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless."

"That opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard." she added.

