The leads of Isabel Coixet's newest film, Nobody's Heart, have just been introduced, and they are sure to make this upcoming romance a truly unforgettable experience. Actors Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edgar Ramirez will be seen on the screen in the starring roles. The two, grouped with the experienced direction of Coixet, are sure to bring Nobody's Heart to a beautiful fruition.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw was nominated for a BAFTA Rising Star Award back in 2015, and risen she has. She has been seen in multiple shows including Misbehaviour, Belle, Loki, and The Morning Show. Mbatha-Raw has multiple projects in various stages of production including Surface, The Girl Before, and Seacole. We are sure to see this phenomenal actress more and more frequently on our screens.

Edgar Ramirez also touts his own powerful resume. He is no stranger to the screen having appeared in American Crime Story, Jungle, Joy, The Girl on the Train, The Undoing, and several others. Much like Mbatha-Raw, a large number of Ramirez's projects have yet to hit the screen. We can keep an eye out for him in the upcoming projects The 355, Borderlands, Florida Man, The War Has Ended, and Losing Clementine. We are excited to add Nobody's Heart to the amazing movies we expect to see Ramirez in.

Nobody's Heart is a screen adaptation of a short story by William Boyd. The short story is titled Cork. It follows the life of Fernando Pessoa, the late Portuguese poet. The film, in turn, follows the story of Lily after her husband's death. Coitex, the filmmaker that brought you other instant classics including The Bookshop and Learning to Drive, remarked about the film that:

This is a fascinating, twisted, and sexually charged love story between two characters sharing a unique passion with the background of Portugal in the 1930s...After reading William Boyd's script, I completely fell in love with the story, and I know there's a hunger out there for stories like 'Nobody's Heart'.

We are so excited for more news about when this beautiful love story will be coming to our screens.