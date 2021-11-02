Thomas Markle Jr. has previously took a dig at his half-sister Meghan Markle's relationship with Prince Harry, saying she would ruin the Duke's life, but now, he's willing to raise the white flag in desperate plea to meet his niece and nephew.

According to Express UK, Thomas is currently a contestant on "Big Brother VIP" in Australia. When he was first cast on the reality show, many fans were expecting him to expose Meghan in a negative way. However, things took a different turn recently as he admitted his "horrible mistakes" which he regrets.

The TV star is hoping that the Duchess of Sussex is watching the show so she could see his apology being broadcasted in several parts of the world.

Thomas said he's apologizing so Meghan could see his "real" self.

"I want everybody watching to take away this side of me, the real me. I am loveable, nice, I'll give you the shirt off my back, I'm funny." he said.

In addition, Thomas said he loved his sister dearly and he would do anything to meet Lilibet Diana and Archie. He also mentioned he doesn't want anything from the royal as he would just give her a "big hug and kiss."

"I missed the hell out of her and apologise right to her face." he added.

Thomas Markle Jr. Takes a Dig At Meghan Markle That Same Day

Earlier that day, before confessing that he's ready to apologize to Markle, he had a different tone when he talked to his fellow housemates.

Telling the story about the last time they met, Thomas said he last saw Meghan in 2011 during their grandmother's funeral. Following this, he claims that his sister "took off and went to Canada."

Thomas and Meghan had a close bond, but according to him, everything changed because of "money and fame" as it went to her head "really bad."

"I guess when you are introduced to the one percent of society - that is most likely the reason that happened to her, when she didn't have anything before." he said.

Aside from the abovementioned claims, Thomas also said Meghan allegedly treated her ex husband coldly.

Meghan was previously married to Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013. Thomas said the Duchess "waled all over him and dumped him" real quick.

