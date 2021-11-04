One of the most powerful actors working in Hollywood today is throwing his full support behind the new safety protocols involving gun safety on sets since the firearm accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer on the Alec Baldwin film Rust.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, while talking with Variety about his new action film Red Notice, made his opinion crystal clear about the changes needed and what he is willing to do to ensure the safety of his fellow creatives. He began with heartfelt condolences for all affected by the Rust tragedy.

First of all, I was heartbroken. We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I've known Alec, too, for a very long time.

Johnson went on to discuss what his company, Seven Bucks Productions, will do going forward to avoid another such incident,

I can't speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions - any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce - we won't use real guns at all. - We're going to switch over to rubber guns, and we're going to take care of it in post. We're not going to worry about the dollars; we won't worry about what it costs.

This is a strong statement by the influential actor and is sure to set an even stronger precedent for his peers. This kind of honorable sentiment proves that Johnson's passion for film making goes beyond the box office receipts,

I love the movie business. There are safety protocols and measures that we have always taken in the movie business and we take very seriously, and these sets are safe sets, and we're proud of that. But accidents do happen. And when something like this happens of this magnitude, [that is] this heartbreaking, I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really reexamine how you're going to move forward and how we're going to work together.

Red Notice will premiere on Netflix on November 12th and stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.